Ahmed homers twice as D-backs crush Giants

EditorsNote: Fixed stat on Buchholz — allowed 3 runs twice this season, not once

Arizona shortstop Nick Ahmed had three hits, including his second career two-homer game, and four RBIs, while Steven Souza Jr. doubled, tripled and drove in three runs as the Diamondbacks beat the visiting San Francisco Giants 9-3 at Chase Field on Saturday.

Ahmed scored three runs, Ketel Marte had two hits, including a homer, and Paul Goldschmidt also had two hits as the Diamondbacks won for the third time in four games and sixth time in their last eight.

Andrew McCutchen had five hits, including a homer and two RBIs, and Steven Duggar hit his first career homer for the Giants, who have lost two in a row after winning four straight.

Marte’s two-run homer capped a huge opening frame as the Diamondbacks scored five runs in the first for the second consecutive game, the second time that has happened in franchise history. Arizona’s only other time with back-to-back, five-run first innings came against San Diego on May 19-20 of last season.

Marte also became the fourth player in franchise history with at least 10 homers and 10 triples in the same season, joining Stephen Drew, Steve Finley and David Peralta.

Arizona right-hander Clay Buchholz (5-1) won his fourth straight start and fifth straight decision while giving up seven hits and two runs. He struck out eight, one short of a season high, and walked two. He has given up as many as three runs only twice in his 10 starts.

San Francisco left-hander Andrew Suarez (4-7) gave up eight runs and ten hits, all of the runs scoring with two outs. He struck out five and walked two.

Arizona got to Suarez early. Peralta singled and Goldschmidt walked before Souza’s two-out triple made it 2-0 in the first inning. Ahmed singled in Souza, and Marte followed with his two-run homer for a 5-0 lead. It was measured at 465 feet, the ninth longest in the majors this season.

McCutchen hit his 12th homer of the season to lead off the third inning to make it 5-1, and Duggar hit his first career homer in the fourth inning to bring the Giants within 5-2.

After Souza’s RBI double in the fifth, Ahmed’s two-run homer capped a three-run inning before he led off the eighth with his 16th homer.

McCutchen doubled in a run in the ninth inning to close the scoring.

