Belt's blast lifts Giants over Diamondbacks

San Francisco first baseman Brandon Belt hit a two-out, two-run homer in the top of the 10th inning and Evan Longoria also homered as the Giants broke a four-game losing streak in a 4-3 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Wednesday.

Andrew McCutchen singled to open the 10th off Brad Boxberger (0-1) and stole second with two outs before Belt hit his second homer of the season and the 100th of his career. Boxberger had not given up a run in seven previous appearances this season.

Longoria, back in the lineup after missing Tuesday’s game with ankle soreness, hit a two-run homer in support of Chris Stratton to break a scoreless tie in the sixth inning. Longoria also singled, doubled and walked.

The Diamondbacks (12-5) scored in the bottom of the 10th off Cory Gearrin when John Ryan Murphy and David Peralta led off with back-to-back doubles to make it 4-3. Peralta got to third but was stranded there when Alex Avila grounded out with the bases loaded.

It was Gearrin’s first save of the season.

Arizona tied it at 2 with a run in the ninth inning off Giants closer Hunter Strickland. Paul Goldschmidt led off with a double and scored when A.J. Pollock followed with a double. Pollock reached third with one out after a fly out but could not score.

Strickland has blown saves in both of his appearances against the Diamondbacks this season.

Nick Ahmed doubled and Jarrod Dyson tripled to open the Arizona eighth inning, knocking out Stratton and cutting the Giants’ lead to 2-1. Left-hander Tony Watson entered and got a foul out. After an infield single, Watson induced a double play grounder to strand the tying run on third.

Stratton gave up five hits and did not walk a batter while pitching into the eighth inning for the first time in his career, the second consecutive start in which he has made a career-long start. He gave up only one hit in seven scoreless innings in a 7-0 victory at San Diego last Thursday.

Arizona left-hander Robbie Ray gave up five hits and two runs in six innings, striking out nine and walking three. With his third strikeout, Ray became the quickest starter in major league history (by innings) to reach 600 strikeouts, according to STATS LLC. Ray did it in 510 innings.

