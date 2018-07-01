Giants belt 3 homers, blank D-backs

Brandon Crawford, Andrew McCutchen and Joe Panik homered, and San Francisco rookie right-hander Dereck Rodriguez pitched 6 1/3 scoreless innings as the Giants stopped the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-0 on Saturday in Phoenix.

McCutchen and Buster Posey had three hits apiece, and Crawford, Pablo Sandoval and Panik had two RBIs apiece, helping the Giants win for the sixth time in seven games and the ninth time in 11.

Rodriguez (3-1) gave up six hits, struck out five and walked two in winning his second straight decision as the Giants posted their 10th shutout of the season, their second in four games.

Rodriguez, Hall of Famer Ivan Rodriguez’s son, continued to make a case for inclusion in a rotation when Johnny Cueto and Jeff Samardzija return, perhaps as early as next week. He has given up six runs in 25 innings in his past four starts, with two victories and two no-decisions in Giants victories.

Ty Blach got five outs, and Cory Gearrin pitched the ninth to seal the win.

Arizona’s David Peralta had two doubles and Ketel Marte had two singles before leaving the game with an apparent right leg injury after beating out an infield single in the seventh inning. The Diamondbacks have lost two in a row after winning nine of 11.

Arizona right-hander Shelby Miller (0-2) gave up nine hits and six runs in five innings, with six strikeouts and one walk. He was making his second start of the year after undergoing season-ending Tommy John surgery on May 20, 2017.

Crawford hit his 10th homer to open the second inning for a 1-0 lead before the Giants took control with a four-run third.

Posey, McCutchen and Brandon Belt singled to load the bases with one out in the third before Crawford worked a four-pitch walk to force in the first run of the inning. Sandoval followed with a two-run single, and Panik hit a sacrifice fly to make it 5-0.

McCutchen hit his ninth homer into the pool area in right-center field with two outs in the fourth inning for a 6-0 lead.

Panik hit his fourth homer, his first since April 3, in the eighth inning.

