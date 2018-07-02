Giants dump D-backs to complete sweep

Brandon Belt and Joe Panik each had two hits and drove in two runs and the San Francisco Giants pounded out 16 hits for a 9-6 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks to complete a three-game sweep at Chase Field on Sunday.

Nick Hundley had three hits and an RBI, Brandon Crawford and Austin Slater had two hits and an RBI, and Hunter Pence had a two-run double for San Francisco, which has won three in a row and 10 of 12.

Paul Goldschmidt hit a two-run homer and Jarrod Dyson had two singles, two stolen bases and two RBIs for Arizona, which was swept at home for only the second time this season. The Diamondbacks have lost three in a row after winning seven of eight.

The Giants, who entered the series with an NL-low 16 road victories, have won their last two series against Arizona, the only team to win a series from the Diamondbacks in their past 10. San Francisco outscored the Diamondbacks 18-7 in this series.

San Francisco led 8-3 in the fifth inning before Goldschmidt’s two-run homer in the seventh inning brought Arizona within three before Crawford doubled in a run in the ninth.

John Ryan Murphy singled in a run with two outs in the last of the ninth inning. Giants left-hander Will Smith entered and struck out Jake Lamb with runners on second and third for his second save of the series and the season.

Cory Gearin (1-1) received the victory by retiring the only batter he faced with the bases loaded in the fourth inning to maintain a 4-3 lead.

Arizona right-hander Zack Godley (9-6) gave up nine hits and seven runs in four-plus innings, with five strikeouts and five walks. He faced 26 batters, and 15 reached base via hit, walk or hit by pitch.

Giants left-hander Derek Holland gave up seven hits and three runs in 3 2/3 innings, with four strikeouts and four walks. He also had his first major league double and scored in the fourth inning.

