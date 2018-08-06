Longoria's homer lifts Giants past D-backs

Evan Longoria had three hits, including a tiebreaking homer in the eighth inning, and drove in two runs as the San Francisco Giants posted a 3-2 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday in Phoenix.

Longoria had an RBI single in the third inning and doubled and scored in the sixth while extending his hitting streak to eight games.

The third baseman went 7-for-18 as the Giants split the four-game series. Longoria is hitting .357 since returning from the disabled list July 26 after missing 34 games with a broken hand.

Steven Souza Jr. homered for the Diamondbacks, who fell back into a tie with the Los Angeles Dodgers atop the NL West.

Rookie right-hander Ray Black (1-0) recorded his first major league victory with a 1-2-3 seventh inning, his 10th consecutive hitless appearance. He has been scored on only once in his 11 outings.

Will Smith, the fifth Giants reliever, pitched the ninth for his seventh save as San Francisco won for the fifth time in seven games.

Archie Bradley (3-3) took the loss after serving up Longoria’s homer.

Andrew McCutchen had a single and two walks, extending his consecutive on-base streak to eight games before striking out in the seventh inning. He was 5-for-5 with a homer, a double and two RBIs on Saturday.

Souza hit his third homer of the season leading off the second inning for a 1-0 lead.

The Giants tied it in the third when Longoria grounded a single to right-center field to beat a shift and drive in McCutchen. Arizona played its standard defense against Longoria, with three infielders on the shortstop side of second base.

Eduardo Escobar doubled to open the fourth and scored on Ketel Marte’s one-out single to right for a 2-1 lead.

Longoria doubled and scored on Nick Hundley’s single to the it at 2 in the sixth inning. Hundley was thrown out attempting to take second by left fielder David Peralta, who made a sliding stop and throw.

Arizona left-hander Robbie Ray gave up seven hits and two runs before leaving with one out in the sixth inning. He struck out eight and walked four. He was 3-0 with a 1.84 ERA in four starts against the Giants last season.

Giants left-hander Derek Holland gave up three hits and two runs in 5 1/3 innings, with six strikeouts and two walks. Holland has given up six earned runs over his past 22 2/3 innings covering four starts.

