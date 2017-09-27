Martinez belts grand slam as D-backs defeat Giants

PHOENIX -- J.D. Martinez added another career first to his most productive season with a grand slam and six RBIs Tuesday, but he will not indulge in any what-might-have-beens.

Martinez hit his 28th homer in 58 games with Arizona and set a career high with 103 RBIs in the Diamondbacks’ 11-4 victory over the San Francisco Giants at Chase Field.

The right fielder has a career-high 44 homers despite missing the first six weeks of the season with a Lisfranc injury to his right foot. He was acquired by the Diamondbacks in a trade with the Detroit Tigers on July 18.

”Everyone always says that, but you guys know who I am by now,“ Martinez said of reflecting on where his numbers might be if he were healthy all year. ”I don’t like to look into things. I just worry about today, worry about tomorrow, about who I‘m facing. That’s what I’ve learned is the best way to handle these distractions you can get caught up in.

“Right now, we’re just on a mission.”

Martinez hit a two-run double in the first inning and a grand slam in a six-run second to help Robbie Ray win his sixth straight decision as Arizona prepares to host the NL wild card game Oct. 4.

Martinez leads the majors with an average of one homer every 9 1/2 at-bats. Miami’s Giancarlo Stanton, with 57 homers, comes in at a shade over 10. Martinez is batting .414 with 15 homers and 35 RBIs in 21 games this month.

“It’s the dedication to his art, and the amount of time he spends paying attention to the smallest details that help him be successful,” Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said.

“What he’s doing is not by accident. This is a special player because of his talent, and he’s a special player because of his desire and work ethic.”

Ray (15-5) gave up three hits and two runs (both unearned) in five innings in what could be his final tune-up for the postseason. Arizona has not announced a Sunday starter. He struck out five and walked two.

Ketel Marte doubled, tripled and drove in two runs, and Christian Walker had his second pinch-hit homer in five games as Arizona (91-67) won for the fourth time in six contests.

A.J. Pollock had two hits and scored two runs in the first two innings to help the D-backs take an 8-0 lead after four. Most of Arizona’s starters played only seven innings.

Tim Federowicz hit a two-run homer, and Joe Panik and Pablo Sandoval drove in runs for the Giants (62-96), who had won four of six.

San Francisco needs one victory in the final four games to avoid the second 100-loss season in franchise history. The only one was in 1985.

Martinez, who finished a triple short of the cycle, got all of his RBIs against left-hander Matt Moore (6-15), who recorded only four outs.

Talking about Arizona’s in-season acquisition of Martinez, Giants manager Bruce Bochy said, ”That is a pretty big shot in the arm, isn’t it, to get someone like that to help out your offense.

“That is pretty impressive what he is doing. The pitch he hit (for a grand slam), it was down, but that is what he is, a low-ball hitter. He got it up, got it up enough and then it becomes a little too steep of a climb.”

Moore, who set a career high in losses in his first full season with the Giants, gave up eight runs (seven earned), five hits and three walks. He didn’t strike out a batter.

“This is baseball,” Moore said. “It can teach you some tough lessons sometimes if you are hard-headed.”

NOTES: RHP Matt Cain will start Saturday against the San Diego Padres, San Francisco manager Bruce Bochy said, in what could be his final appearance for the Giants. Cain, 3-11 with a 5.66 ERA, has a $21 million option for 2018, but the Giants are expected to pay him a $7.5 million buyout instead. ... Giants LHP Madison Bumgarner will not pitch the rest of the season, according to Bochy. RHP Chris Stratton will start Friday instead, and RHP Johnny Cueto is to start the season finale Sunday. ... Arizona RHP Braden Shipley will make a spot start Wednesday, manager Torey Lovullo said, and RHP Zack Greinke will be pushed back to Friday in order to get him on regular rest for the NL wild-card game Oct. 4. ... Bochy won his 900th game with the Giants on Monday, becoming the first manager in major league history to win 900 games with two teams. He won 951 games in 12 seasons with San Diego.