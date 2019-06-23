Bullpen gives Giants relief in win over D-backs

Five relievers combined to shut out the Arizona Diamondbacks on two hits over the final five innings Saturday night, allowing the San Francisco Giants to hold on for a 7-4 victory over their National League West rival in Phoenix.

Jun 22, 2019; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks right fielder David Peralta (6) celebrates after scoring a run against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Alex Dickerson, who drove in six runs in his Giants debut in Friday’s 11-5 win, tormented the Diamondbacks again, this time with two doubles that combined to drive in three runs.

The Giants overcame a 3-0 deficit and led 5-4 when manager Bruce Bochy pulled starter Tyler Beede in favor of Trevor Gott (4-0) after Arizona’s David Peralta led off the fifth inning with a double.

Gott gave up a one-out hit to Eduardo Escobar, but stranded the potential tying run at third base to preserve the one-run lead.

Mark Melancon, Sam Dyson and Tony Watson followed Gott with an inning apiece of shutout ball, allowing the Giants to retain their 5-4 advantage headed into the ninth inning.

Rookie Mike Yastrzemski then gave closer Will Smith some breathing room when he followed a Stephen Vogt walk with his fifth homer of the season, a two-run shot that increased the San Francisco lead to three.

Smith pitched a 1-2-3 bottom of the ninth for his 20th save, completing a five-inning stint by the San Francisco bullpen in which they allowed just two hits, two walks and no runs.

Dickerson’s run-scoring doubles came in the second inning, scoring Kevin Pillar, and third, plating Brandon Belt and Pillar.

Brandon Crawford followed Dickerson’s third-inning double with an RBI single, giving the Giants a 5-3 lead.

The Giants’ first five runs came against Arizona starter Zack Godley (3-5), who went four innings. He allowed nine hits and two walks, and did not strike out a batter.

Arizona scored three times off Beede in the first. Adam Jones and Christian Walker had RBI hits in the inning, before Escobar made it 3-0 when he stole home.

Escobar’s fielder’s choice grounder plated Arizona’s fourth and final run in the third inning when Crawford threw wildly in an attempt to get a double play.

In Beede’s four-plus innings, he was charged with four runs on six hits, with three walks and three strikeouts.

Dickerson, Pillar and Crawford had two hits apiece for the Giants, who improved to 3-3 on their seven-game trip.

Jones and Peralta collected a pair of hits apiece for the Diamondbacks, who lost their sixth straight.

