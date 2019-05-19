Giants use balanced attack to down D-backs

Steven Duggar, Buster Posey and Brandon Belt each had two hits and an RBI, and Brandon Crawford had two RBIs to back left-hander Madison Bumgarner in the San Francisco Giants’ 8-5 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday in Phoenix.

May 18, 2019; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks center fielder Adam Jones (10) warms up prior to the game against the San Francisco Giants at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Duggar and Posey had RBIs in a three-run third inning, when the Giants opened a 4-0 lead. Pablo Sandoval and Belt added late bases-empty homers for the Giants, who had lost five of seven.

Bumgarner (3-4) gave up five hits and four runs in 6 1/3 innings, with six strikeouts and three walks. He is 8-3 with a 2.97 ERA in 19 career appearances at Chase Field.

Eduardo Escobar and Carson Kelly homered, and Adam Jones had two RBIs while extending his hitting streak to seven games for the Diamondbacks, who had won three of four.

Arizona starter Zack Godley (1-4) gave up six hits and four runs in 3 1/3 innings, with three strikeouts and two walks. He has given up 16 earned runs in his last 14 innings over six outings.

Each team had a hit by the second inning on the 15th anniversary of Arizona left-hander Randy Johnson’s perfect game at Atlanta.

Joe Panik and Duggar singled to open the game, and Panik scored on Evan Longoria’s two-out single for a 1-0 lead. Panik walked to begin a three-run third inning before Duggar tripled and Posey singled to make it 3-0. Crawford’s one-out sacrifice fly made it 4-0.

Escobar broke Bumgarner’s shutout with his 10th homer of the season in the fourth inning to cut the deficit to 4-1, and Jones’ RBI single in the fifth made it 4-2.

Longoria walked and scored on Crawford’s triple in the sixth inning, and Mac Williamson singled in Crawford for a 6-2 lead.

Bumgarner permitted two of his three walks in the seventh inning and was replaced after pinch hitter John Ryan Murphy’s RBI double. Jones grounded out to drive in the second run, making it 6-4. Kelly homered in the ninth.

—Field Level Media