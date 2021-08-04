Madison Bumgarner pitches D-backs past Giants

Madison Bumgarner pitched seven strong innings to beat his former teammates for the first time as the Arizona Diamondbacks notched a 3-1 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night in Phoenix.

Slideshow ( 23 images )

Bumgarner (6-6) gave up one run, six hits and one walk and struck out four while facing the Giants for the second time since departing as a free agent after the 2019 season. He took the loss in a start in San Francisco last September.

Asdrubal Cabrera delivered a two-run double during a three-run third inning for Arizona, which won for just the second time in 12 games against the Giants this season. Nick Ahmed and Christian Walker had two hits apiece for the Diamondbacks, who halted a three-game skid.

Curt Casali homered for San Francisco while starting behind the plate. Regular catcher Buster Posey didn’t play against Bumgarner, the hurler he caught for 10 seasons with the Giants.

Wilmer Flores and Donovan Solano had two hits apiece for San Francisco, which had a three-game winning streak halted.

Arizona left-hander Tyler Gilbert struck out two during a perfect eighth inning in his major league debut, and right-hander Tyler Clippard worked the ninth for this second save.

Solano ripped a one-out double to deep center field in the ninth, but Clippard struck out pinch-hitter Mike Yastrzemski and retired Steven Duggar on a fly to left.

Giants right-hander Johnny Cueto (7-6) allowed three runs (two earned) and six hits over five innings. He struck out seven and walked four while dropping to 0-2 in three starts against the Diamondbacks this season.

Ahmed smacked a one-out, run-scoring double in the second and Bumgarner followed by drawing a walk. One out later, Cabrera ripped his double to right to score Ahmed and Bumgarner to make it 3-0.

Casali recorded his fifth homer of the season with one out in the fifth as he sent a first-pitch fastball 408 feet over the fence in left.

Arizona loaded the bases in the seventh on a double by Kole Calhoun and two walks but didn’t cash in as Ahmed flew out to center to end the inning.

--Field Level Media