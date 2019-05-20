Sandoval's homer allows Giants to edge Diamondbacks

Pablo Sandoval slugged a pinch-hit home run in the 10th inning to lift the San Francisco Giants to a 3-2 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks in Phoenix on Sunday.

May 19, 2019; Phoenix, AZ, USA; San Francisco Giants manager Bruce Bochy (15) looks on before the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Sandoval took an outside pitch from right-hander Yoshihisa Hirano (1-2) the opposite way over the left field fence to lead off the inning. He homered as a pinch hitter for the second consecutive game.

Sandoval’s homer was the first hit for San Francisco since there were no outs in the third.

San Francisco’s Will Smith struck out the side in the 10th for his 12th save in as many opportunities.

Sam Dyson (2-0) pitched a scoreless ninth for the victory.

Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford saved the game in the ninth with a diving stop in the hole on a sharp two-out grounder with Nick Ahmed at third base. Crawford fired to first to edge Adam Jones by a step.

The Diamondbacks had only three hits off six Giants pitchers.

Arizona starter Robbie Ray struggled with his control, walking leadoff batter Joe Panik. Ray needed 87 pitches to get through four innings, allowing two runs on three hits and four walks, while striking out six. He went to a 3-2 count seven times.

Giants starter Drew Pomeranz, who came off the injured list (left lat strain) and last pitched on May 6, also had trouble finding the strike zone. He gave up two runs and two hits in 4 2/3 innings, walking five, hitting a batter and striking out two.

The Giants scored twice in the third inning after loading the bases with no outs on two singles and a walk. Evan Longoria drove in the first run with a walk. Kevin Pillar made it 2-0 with an RBI groundout, but Ray struck out the next two batters.

Arizona tied the game at 2 in the fourth.

David Peralta led off with a single that deflected off Pomeranz’s left thigh. Christian Walker followed with a walk, and Ahmed hit an RBI ground-rule double into the right-field corner. Walker scored from third when a wild pitch went off the mask of umpire Joe West, in an apparent miscommunication between Pomeranz and catcher Stephen Vogt.

Arizona second baseman Wilmer Flores was hit by a pitch on his right foot in the second inning, leaving the game in the fourth with what the team described as a contusion.

—Field Level Media