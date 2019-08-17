Yastrzemski hits three homers as Giants edge D-backs in 11

EditorsNote: adds new fifth graf

Aug 16, 2019; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (4) hits a solo home run against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Yastrzemski hit three home runs, including a solo shot on the first pitch of the 11th inning, as the San Francisco Giants outlasted the Arizona Diamondbacks 10-9 Friday night in Phoenix in a wild game that featured 12 homers.

It was the first career multi-home run game for Yastrzemski, a 28-year-old rookie who has five homers in his past four games and 11 since the All-Star break. He has 16 on the season.

Each team went deep six times to set a Chase Field record for combined home runs. The Diamondbacks hit five homers from the eighth inning on, establishing a team record, but still came up short.

Yastrzemski’s third shot sent Yoan Lopez (1-5) to the loss. Closer Will Smith (5-0) got the win, despite giving up two blasts in the 10th to cough up a 9-7 lead. The lefty pitched into the 11th, when right-hander Trevor Gott came in with two outs to retire Christian Walker on a groundout with Ketel Marte on first.

Gott notched his first career save.

Kevin Pillar’s second home run of the night, a two-run shot, gave the Giants a 9-7 lead in the top of the 10th. Wilmer Flores answered with his second homer of the game to start the bottom of the 10th. Nick Ahmed’s solo shot tied the game, capping the Diamondbacks’ second big comeback of the night.

The Giants led 7-2 after Donovan Solano’s RBI double in the eighth. Arizona rallied for five runs in the bottom of the inning with the help of three homers, including a three-run blast from pinch hitter Adam Jones to tie the game. It was his first home run since June 15.

Eduardo Escobar and Flores connected for solo home runs off Tony Watson to ignite the Diamondbacks’ rally in the eighth. Marte got the night’s power display started in the first by taking Jeff Samardzija’s fourth pitch over the right field wall.

Brandon Belt also went deep for the Giants, who have won the first two games of this four-game series to leapfrog the Diamondbacks in the chase for a National League wild-card spot.

Yastrzemski homered in the third inning and hit a two-run shot in the seventh for a 6-2 lead. He now has the same number of three-homer games as his Hall of Fame grandfather, Carl Yastrzemski, who turned the trick for the Boston Red Sox on May 19, 1976, against Detroit.

Three of San Francisco’s home runs came off Arizona starter Mike Leake, who has allowed eight long balls in three starts since arriving from the Seattle Mariners on July 31.

