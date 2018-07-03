Molina, Gyorko power Cardinals past D-backs, 6-3

Yadier Molina and Jedd Gyorko hit back-to-back homers and Carlos Martinez pitched six strong innings as the St. Louis Cardinals broke a four-game losing streak with a 6-3 victory over the host Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Monday.

Molina had three RBIs, including a two-run single in a four-run first inning that gave the Cardinals their first lead in five games. They had not led since knocking out Cleveland’s Corey Kluber in an 11-2 victory Tuesday.

Arizona manager Torey Lovullo met with and apologized to Molina before the game for language used during an argument that led to Lovullo’s ejection and a benches-clearing incident in St. Louis on April 8.

Paul Goldschmidt tied a career-high with four hits and had an RBI single, and David Peralta had two hits and an RBI for Arizona, which has lost four in row after winning seven of eight. Goldschmidt on Monday was named the National League player of the month for June, when had 10 homers and 1.198 OPS.

Martinez (5-4) gave up six hits and two runs in six innings for his second straight victory. He struck out seven and walked two. He beat Kluber last Tuesday.

Arizona left-hander Robbie Ray (3-1) gave up six runs and nine hits in five-plus innings, leaving after giving up homers to Molina and Gyorko leading off the sixth inning that gave St. Louis a 6-2 lead. Ray struck out seven and walked one.

Six of the first seven batters reached base as the Cardinals’ took a 4-0 lead off Ray, who gave up only two hits in six scoreless innings in his last start after missing two months with an oblique injury.

Matt Carpenter doubled before Tommy Pham walked and Tyler O’Neill singled to load the bases. After a strikeout, Molina hit a two-run single. Gyorko followed with an RBI single, and Yairo Munoz doubled in the fourth run. Gyorko was thrown out attempting to score on Munoz’s hit.

Jon Jay, Goldschmidt and Jake Lamb singled to make 4-1 in the last of the first. Jay’s single broke an 0-for-27 drought.

Goldschmidt’s third single drove in Nick Ahmed to make it 4-2 in the fifth inning before Molina and Gyorko responded in the sixth. Peralta had an RBI single in the eighth inning.

