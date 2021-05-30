Hot-hitting Tyler O'Neill leads Cards past D-backs again

EditorsNote: changed to 3 for 5 in 3rd graf

Slideshow ( 36 images )

Tyler O’Neill, who was activated from the injured list Thursday, was again the St. Louis Cardinals’ catalyst with his third home run in as many games in a 7-4 win against the struggling Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday at Phoenix.

Arizona has lost 13 straight games since beating the Washington Nationals at home on May 15. It is the longest losing streak for the Diamondbacks since 2004, when they set a club record with 14 consecutive losses.

O’Neill, coming off a fractured finger, went 3 for 5 with two runs and three RBIs on Saturday. He also doubled twice, including one that drove in two runs. His solo shot gave him 11 home runs for the season in 33 games.

He is 6 for 14 in the series with four runs, three doubles, three home runs and seven RBIs.

Yadier Molina got St. Louis going immediately with an RBI single in the first inning after the Cardinals won the first two games of the series behind 13 runs and 15 hits.

St. Louis built its lead to 6-0 with five runs in the third inning against starter Seth Frankoff (0-2) behind an RBI single by Molina and O’Neill’s two-run double.

Exhibiting the Diamondbacks’ recent deficiencies, the Cardinals scored their other two runs that inning on an error and a groundout.

O’Neill’s 450-foot home run to center field in the fifth off Frankoff increased the lead to 7-0.

Frankoff, who pitched professionally in Korea in 2018 and 2019, allowed seven runs on seven hits with five strikeouts and four walks in five innings.

Adam Wainwright (3-4) pitched five-plus innings for the win. He allowed a two-run home run to Stephen Vogt in the fifth and was taken out after giving up a two-run single to Christian Walker with no outs in the sixth.

Eduardo Escobar led off with a walk and David Peralta doubled before Walker’s hit, which cut the lead to 7-4.

Arizona loaded the bases later in the inning against Genesis Cabrera, who worked out of the jam by getting Domingo Leyba to fly out and Josh Rojas to ground out.

Alex Reyes earned his 15th save after allowing a double to Rojas and walk to Ketel Marte to begin the ninth. He got Escobar to fly out and struck out Peralta and Walker.

--Field Level Media