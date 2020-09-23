D-backs hand Rangers their first shutout of season

EditorsNote: Fix .500 and add home record in 2nd graf

Carson Kelly slugged a three-run homer to cap a four-run sixth inning and help the Arizona Diamondbacks roll to a 7-0 victory over the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night at Phoenix.

David Peralta went 3-for-4 with an RBI as Arizona (21-34) moved to within a win of getting to .500 at home (12-13). Eduardo Escobar went 2-for-4 as the Diamondbacks finished with 11 hits in the opener of the two-game set.

Texas was shut out for the first time this season. The Rangers have dropped five of their past six contests.

Eli White went 3-for-4 with a stolen base for the Rangers, while Sam Huff went 2-for-4. The Rangers were 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position.

Left-hander Caleb Smith and right-hander Riley Smith (2-0) combined on a six-hit shutout for the Diamondbacks.

Riley Smith struck out seven and allowed five hits and no walks in five innings.

Caleb Smith started and gave up one hit in four innings. He walked three and struck out two.

Texas right-hander Jordan Lyles (1-6) allowed seven runs (four earned) and 10 hits over five-plus innings. He struck out three and walked none.

Arizona held a 3-0 lead entering the bottom of the sixth inning, when they knocked Lyles out of the game.

Peralta led off the inning with a ground-rule double to right and Nick Ahmed followed with a triple inside the first base line to make it 4-0. Pavin Smith reached on an infield bouncer to first with Ahmed remaining at third.

Kelly followed by hammering a 1-0 slider 425 feet and over the fence in left to make it 7-0 and end Lyles’ night. The blast was Kelly’s fifth of the season.

The Diamondbacks first got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the fourth with a pair of runs scoring on Peralta’s single and Pavin Smith’s sacrifice fly.

Arizona made it 3-0 in the fifth on Kole Calhoun’s sacrifice fly.

The Rangers loaded the bases on three walks by Caleb Smith to open the game. But Smith recovered to retire Joey Gallo on a foul pop-up before striking out Rougned Odor and Anderson Tejada to get out of the threat.

