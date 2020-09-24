Mathisen’s two homers help D-backs beat Rangers

EditorsNote: Corrects spelling of Mathisen in Graf 3; corrects spelling of “his” in last graph; puts period at end of Graf 2; other minor edits

Wyatt Mathisen ripped the first two home runs of his big league career in back-to-back innings to help the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 7-3 comeback victory over the visiting Texas Rangers on Wednesday in Phoenix in the finale of a two-game interleague series.

The Diamondbacks roared back from a 3-0 deficit when Mathisen, who had just two hits in his first 18 at-bats, blasted a solo homer in the fifth. Arizona then took charge in the sixth as Carson Kelly’s two-RBI single tied the game, and Daulton Varsho’s run-scoring triple gave the Diamondbacks the lead for good.

Mathisen followed with a two-run homer to left field to expand Arizona’s advantage to 6-3. Tim Locastro then bashed a solo home run to complete the decisive six-run inning.

Arizona (22-34), which is in last place in the National League West, swept the series from the Rangers, outscoring Texas 14-3 in the two games.

Alex Young got the start for the Diamondbacks, allowing three runs on six hits with five strikeouts and a walk in five innings. Keury Mella (2-0) relieved and earned the win, pitching a scoreless sixth inning. Travis Bergen, Yoan Lopez, and Stefan Crichton each pitched one shutout inning to secure the victory.

Texas (19-37), mired at the bottom of the American League West, lost their third straight game and finished with a 6-24 record on the road, worst in the AL.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa had two RBIs on a first-inning groundout and a fifth-inning triple to help the Rangers build their early lead. Anderson Tejeda recorded Texas’s other run-scoring hit as part of the Rangers’ seven-hit attack.

Wes Benjamin lasted five-plus innings for the Rangers in his first career start, surrendering three runs on five hits. Nick Goody (0-2) replaced Benjamin in the sixth and gave up three runs on three hits in 1/3 of an inning and was shackled with the loss.

Texas manager Chris Woodward was ejected in the eighth inning for arguing balls and strikes.

--Field Level Media