Homer-happy Nats complete sweep of D-backs

Washington first baseman Mark Reynolds hit two homers in his major league season debut, and Bryce Harper and Trea Turner also homered as the Nationals completed a four-game sweep of the Arizona Diamondbacks with a 6-4 victory on Sunday in Phoenix.

Reynolds hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer with one out in the eighth off Archie Bradley (0-1) after Howie Kendrick opened the inning with a single. The Nationals won for the 13th time in 15 games.

A.J. Pollock and Ketel Marte had two hits, Jarrod Dyson had a two-run single, and David Peralta and Daniel Descalso knocked in runs for the Diamondbacks. Arizona has lost a season-high five in a row and eight of 11.

Harper hit his NL-leading 13th homer in the third inning. Turner led off the fifth inning with his fifth homer, and Reynolds hit his first homer in the sixth inning for a 4-1 lead. Reynolds also singled in his first game since his contract was purchased from Triple-A Syracuse on Saturday when Ryan Zimmerman was placed on the disabled list.

Arizona tied it at 4 with a three-run seventh inning off Brandon Kintzler. Chris Owings singled and Marte doubled with one out before Dyson’s pinch single made it 4-3. Descaslo’s two-out double on a 3-2 pitch tied the game before Ryan Madson (1-2) entered and struck out Paul Goldschmidt to end the inning.

Goldschmidt, a five-time All-Star, finished 0-for-4. He has three hits in his past 46 at-bats (.065).

Sean Doolittle pitched the ninth for his ninth save, his third in the series.

Arizona scored seven runs in the 38 innings of the four games while losing a series for the first time this season.

Washington right-hander Jeremy Hellickson gave up three hits and one run in five innings, with five strikeouts and one walk. He threw 61 pitches.

Diamondbacks starter Zack Godley surrendered seven hits, including three bases-empty homers, and four runs in 6 1/3 innings. He struck out six and walked one.

—Field Level Media