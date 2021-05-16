Erick Fedde sharp as Nationals top Diamondbacks

Erick Fedde shut out the Arizona Diamondbacks through seven innings and pinch hitter Yadiel Hernandez’s home run started a three-run rally in the eighth inning in the Washington Nationals’ 3-0 win at Phoenix on Sunday.

Fedde (3-4) allowed only three hits and had four strikeouts and two walks as Washington finished the three-game series at Arizona with two wins. Both teams are 4-11 in their past 15 games.

In his two starts spanning 12 innings against Arizona this season, Fedde, a right-hander, won both allowing one run and seven hits with 13 strikeouts and three walks.

Hernandez pinch-hit for Fedde to lead off the eighth and broke the scoreless tie with his second home run of the season, a solo shot off reliever Stefan Crichton (0-1).

Victor Robles followed with a double and Trea Turner doubled him home. After two groundouts, Kyle Schwarber hit an RBI single to increase the lead to 3-0.

Nationals reliever Daniel Hudson struck out two in the eighth. Closer Brad Hand retired the side in the ninth including two more strikeouts for his fourth save.

Arizona right-handed starter Luke Weaver was relieved by Alex Young after four innings because of right shoulder discomfort after throwing 68 pitches and allowing just one hit. He struck out three and walked two.

Weaver is in a career-high stretch of 12 2/3 scoreless innings dating to May 5 at the Miami Marlins.

Washington had two singles off Weaver and Young through six innings, both hit by Turner and neither left the infield.

Turner’s single toward second base in the third inning moved Robles to third base. Robles had walked with two outs and stole second base. Juan Soto then walked to load the bases.

Ryan Zimmerman popped out to shortstop to end the threat.

Of the Diamondbacks’ three hits through seven innings against Fedde, one went for a double off the bat of Stephen Vogt to lead off the second inning. Fedde proceeded to get Domingo Leyba to fly out and Nick Ahmed and Tim Locastro to ground out.

Schwarber was stranded at second base in the seventh inning after leading off with a single against Joakim Soria and recording his first stolen base of the season.

--Field Level Media