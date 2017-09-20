Preview: Athletics at Tigers

Rookie Matt Olson will try to keep his power surge going as his Oakland Athletics aim for a three-game series sweep against the host Detroit Tigers on Wednesday. Behind Olson’s 15th homer in his last 21 contests - including five straight - and a five-RBI night for Jed Lowrie, the Athletics picked up a 9-8 win in the second game of the set Tuesday.

It was the third straight win and the 10th in the last 13 for Oakland, which has also claimed four in a row over Detroit. Ian Kinsler went deep in the loss for the Tigers and he has reached the 20-homer mark for the fifth time, while Nick Castellanos also homered while extending his career-best hitting streak to 16 games. Athletics right-hander Daniel Mengden is coming off his first career shutout in a dominant performance at Philadelphia on Friday. He will seek an encore against veteran Anibal Sanchez for the Tigers on Wednesday.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics RH Daniel Mengden (1-1, 4.30 ERA) vs. Tigers RH Anibal Sanchez (3-4, 7.03)

Mengden was 2-10 with a 6.59 ERA in 17 career starts before he held the Phillies to two hits and no walks with seven strikeouts in last week’s shutout. It marked the 24-year-old’s second straight quality start after he gave up nine runs in eight innings over his first two outings for Oakland this season. Mengden has never faced the Tigers.

Sanchez allowed 25 runs in 16 innings over a span of five starts before he dominated the Chicago White Sox in his last turn. He limited the White Sox to a run and six hits over six innings while striking out 11, matching his best total since Aug. 3, 2014. The Venezuela native is 2-2 with a 3.74 ERA in seven career starts versus Oakland.

WALK-OFFS

1. Castellanos is batting .420 during his hitting streak.

2. Lowrie has produced nine RBIs over a three-game span.

3. Detroit has dropped 15 of its last 19 in September.

PREDICTION: Athletics 7, Tigers 5