Lowrie’s slam, Olson’s homer lead A’s past Tigers

DETROIT -- Jed Lowrie tied the Oakland Athletics’ franchise record for most doubles in a season Tuesday. That was the second-biggest hit he delivered during the game.

Lowrie blasted a go-ahead grand slam and drove in five runs, and Matt Olson homered for the fifth straight game, powering the Athletics to a 9-8 victory over the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park.

Lowrie hit his third career grand slam in the eighth inning off Alex Wilson (2-5) to erase an 8-5 deficit. The A’s loaded the bases on three straight singles.

“I’ve faced that guy before. He’s a quality reliever,” Lowrie said. “You’re just looking for a pitch you can handle. I got one in and I was able to stay on top of it and get through it. But that’s a good one, because that guy can pitch.”

Earlier, Lowrie smacked his 47th double, equaling Jason Giambi’s franchise record established in 2001.

“That’s a fun night of baseball right there,” he said.

Olson’s solo shot in the second was his 15th long ball over the past 21 games and his 23rd of the year.

“It’s good. It’s just kind of one of those things that’s happening,” Olson said. “He hung a slider and I was all over it.”

Manager Bob Melvin was at a loss to describe Olson’s ongoing streak.

“I‘m done with superlatives,” he said. “I don’t have any more adjectives to use for him, I don’t know what to say.”

Matt Chapman also homered for the A’s (68-83).

Santiago Casilla (4-5) tossed an inning of scoreless relief to get the win. Chris Hatcher worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the eighth, and Blake Treinen got the last three outs for his ninth save.

“When you’re scoring as many runs as we are and grinding out at-bats like we do, we feel like we’re never out of it,” Lowrie said.

Oakland starter Daniel Gossett was charged with six runs on nine hits in 4 2/3 innings.

Detroit right fielder Nicholas Castellanos extended his career-best hitting streak to 16 games with a two-run homer.

James McCann drove in three runs. Alex Presley had four hits, including a homer. Miguel Cabrera contributed three hits, and Ian Kinsler added a solo shot.

Tigers starter Chad Bell allowed three runs on five hits in 3 1/3 innings.

“When you lose games late, those are the toughest losses to deal with,” Detroit manager Brad Ausmus said.

Castellanos’ homer in the sixth gave Detroit an 8-4 lead. Oakland scored a run in the seventh, setting the stage for Lowrie’s long ball.

“The nature of a back-end reliever, the closer or set-up man, they pitch only in close games and if they have an off-day, you generally lose the lead or it becomes sketchy,” Ausmus said. “(Wilson) had an off-day today and we lost the lead.”

The game was delayed 15 minutes by rain.

Olson’s solo shot landed deep in the right-field seats after Bell retired the first four batters. Chapman tacked on a two-out blast later in the second inning.

Lowrie’s run-scoring double in the third put the A’s on top 3-0. Bell minimized the damage by retiring two batters with the bases loaded.

Kinsler woke up Detroit’s offense in the third with a two-out homer. McCann’s two-out RBI single in the fourth pulled the Tigers within one run.

The Tigers scored four in the fifth to take the lead. Presley tied it with his second homer of the season. With two on and two outs, McCann hit a bouncer just inside the third base line. When the ball caromed away from left fielder Khris Davis, McCann went all the way to third.

Jose Iglesias’ double made it 6-3.

NOTES: Detroit RHP Jeff Ferrell will have to go through the concussion protocol before he can return to action. He was struck in the head by a Ryon Healy line drive in the eighth inning against Oakland on Monday. Ferrell’s CT scan came back clean. “It wasn’t fun, but it could have been a lot worse,” Ferrell said. ... Tigers INF/OF Andrew Romine will not play all nine positions in a game during the homestand. Manager Brad Ausmus has kicked around the idea the last couple of weeks. ... Athletics 1B Matt Olson has hit 12 September homers, a major league record by a rookie in the month. ... Oakland 3B Matt Chapman leads all major league rookies with 17 doubles since the All-Star break.