Teheran sharp as Braves beat Diamondbacks

Right-hander Julio Teheran took a shutout into the seventh inning Sunday afternoon as the Atlanta Braves salvaged one win in their three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks with a 5-1 victory in Atlanta.

Dansby Swanson and Freddie Freeman contributed RBI doubles to a four-run third inning against Diamondbacks left-hander Patrick Corbin (6-4), giving Teheran and three relievers all the offensive support they would need.

Teheran (7-6), who had won just twice in nine starts after opening the season 4-1, limited the Diamondbacks to four hits in 6 1/3 innings. He walked three and struck out six.

He got a break when Corbin bunted into a double play with two on and nobody out in the top of the third of a scoreless game, setting the stage for the Braves to tee off on Corbin in the bottom of the inning.

After the Braves were hitless in the first two innings, Johan Camargo led off the third with a single and scored on Swanson’s double to open the scoring.

Swanson scored on Ozzie Albies’ infield hit one out later, after which Freeman made it 3-0 with his RBI double. Nick Markakis then completed the four-run uprising with a run-scoring single.

Corbin, who hadn’t lost since June 16, was lifted after six innings, having allowed four runs and six hits. He walked one and struck out three.

The Braves added on in the seventh when Preston Tucker belted his fourth homer of the season, a pinch-hit effort off reliever Randall Delgado.

Arizona avoided a shutout when Jon Jay hit a one-out, solo homer off Atlanta’s third pitcher, Dan Winkler, in the eighth. The homer was Jay’s second of the season.

A.J. Minter worked a 1-2-3 ninth to protect the four-run lead.

Swanson finished with two hits for the Braves, who completed a 2-4 homestand.

The win was Atlanta’s third in its last 11 games.

The Diamondbacks totaled just five hits in capping a 3-3 trip that included 2-1 and 3-0 wins over the Braves in the first two games of the series.

The Braves out-hit the Diamondbacks 7-5.

—Field Level Media