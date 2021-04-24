Huascar Ynoa earns 1st career win as Braves defeat D-backs

Atlanta’s Huascar Ynoa pitched six strong innings and earned the first win of his career as the Braves beat the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks 5-4 on Friday night.

Ynoa (1-1) allowed two runs -- both coming on Carson Kelly’s two run homer -- on two hits, one walk and five strikeouts. Ynoa also had the first two hits of his career, one of them a double that produced his first career RBI. The right-hander bounced back from a rough outing against the Chicago Cubs in his previous start.

Will Smith worked a perfect ninth inning, striking out one, to earn his fourth save.

The loss ended Arizona’s four-game winning streak.

The losing pitcher was Luke Weaver (1-2), who threw five-plus innings and allowed four runs on six hits, four walks and five strikeouts.

The Braves took a 2-0 lead in the second inning when third baseman Austin Riley hit a two-run homer, his second, that traveled 432 feet to center field. Riley has gone deep in the last two games.

Atlanta added a run in the fourth when Guillermo Heredia doubled and raced around to score on Ynoa’s RBI single.

Arizona cut the lead to 3-2 in the fifth inning on Kelly’s fifth homer, which landed over the bullpen in left field. It was his fourth homer in eight games on the current road trip.

The Braves got one of the runs back in the bottom of the fifth inning when Dansby Swanson tripled home Marcell Ozuna.

Arizona’s Josh Rojas doubled in David Peralta to drive in a run in the seventh. Peralta had singled to extend his hitting streak to six games.

Ozzie Albies hit a solo homer, his third, to increase Atlanta’s lead to 5-3, but the Diamondbacks scored a run in the eighth when Pavin Smith scored on reliever Tyler Matzek’s wild pitch.

--Field Level Media