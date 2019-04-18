Walker homers again as D-backs finish sweep of Braves

Christian Walker continued his late-inning magic, belting a two-run homer in the seventh inning as the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks completed a three-game sweep of the Atlanta Braves with a 4-1 win on Thursday afternoon.

Walker has six homers, all of them coming in the seventh inning or later. He also hit a ninth-inning blast in the first game of the series. He is batting .619 (13-for-21) with two doubles and 11 RBI in the seventh inning or later.

Walker, who went 6-for-13 in the three-game series with Atlanta, has been starting at first base since Jake Lamb went on the injured list with a left quad strain.

The winning pitcher was Luke Weaver (1-1). He fired five scoreless innings, allowing four hits and one walk. Weaver struck out nine — one shy of his career best — and fanned the final five batters he faced.

Yoshihisa Hirano, the fourth Arizona reliever, pitched a scoreless ninth inning to earn his first save as the Diamondbacks extended their winning streak to four games.

Mike Soroka (0-1) took the loss but pitched well in his first start since being recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett. He threw five innings and allowed only one run on four hits and two walks. He struck out six.

Arizona scored in the first inning when Adam Jones grounded into a fielder’s choice that scored Wilmer Flores.

Arizona scored three runs in the seventh against reliever Chad Sobotka. After Walker’s two-run homer, the Diamondbacks tacked on another run when Tim Locastro walked, stole second and scored on Nick Ahmed’s ground-rule double.

Atlanta scored its only run when Freddie Freeman hit a solo homer, his second, in the eighth inning off reliever Matt Andriese.

Freeman was hit by a pitch in the sixth and has reached base in 18 consecutive games. Ronald Acuna Jr. extended his hitting streak to nine games.

Atlanta will travel to Cleveland for a three-game series that begins Friday. The Diamondbacks continue their 10-game road trip with a three-game series in Chicago against the Cubs.

