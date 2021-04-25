Zac Gallen's gem leads Diamondbacks past Braves in DH opener

Right-hander Zac Gallen pitched a one-hit shutout to lead the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 5-0 victory over the host Atlanta Braves in the first game of a doubleheader on Sunday.

Gallen (1-0) received credit for his first career complete game and shutout in the seven-inning affair. The 25-year-old struck out six and walked two in his third start of the season.

Atlanta got its hit with one out in the sixth when Freddie Freeman lofted a single to right-center field off Gallen.

Gallen retired 11 consecutive batters after walking Austin Riley with two outs in the second before walking Ronald Acuna Jr. in the sixth.

Acuna Jr. went to third on the Freeman single as the Braves finally had something cooking down 5-0.

Gallen got out of the jam by getting Marcell Ozuna to ground into an inning-ending double play.

Before two got on board in the sixth, Atlanta had just two baserunners in the first five innings: Acuna Jr. was hit by a pitch in the first and Riley’s walk in the second.

Arizona has won five of its past six entering the second game.

Arizona took a 2-0 lead in the top of the second. Josh VanMeter led off with a walk and moved to third on a botched pickoff move by Braves right-hander Bryse Wilson (1-1).

Stephen Vogt followed by crushing a 1-1 pitch into the bar area past the right-field bleachers.

In the third, Kole Calhoun made it 3-0 with a solo shot to right.

The Diamondbacks tacked on to the lead in the fifth with Pavin Smith getting a one-out triple off Grant Dayton and coming home on a single from Eduardo Escobar.

VanMeter singled in Calhoun later in the frame.

Wilson took the loss for Atlanta after lasting just four innings. He gave up three runs, four hits and two walks while striking out four.

--Field Level Media