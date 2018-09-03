Kinsler's three RBIs fuel Boston's win in Atlanta

Boston’s Ian Kinsler knocked in three runs, including a two-run single in the eighth inning, as the Red Sox defeated the Atlanta Braves 8-2 at SunTrust Park on Monday.

Kinsler was 2-for-5 with a walk and a run scored. His single against Atlanta reliever Jesse Biddle produced two unearned runs. The hit came after a rare throwing error by Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman allowed the bases to be loaded.

The American League East-leading Red Sox improved to 12-3 in interleague games. Atlanta retained its four-game lead in the National League East over Philadelphia, which lost to Miami earlier Monday.

Boston reliever Brandon Workman (3-0) earned the victory by getting the final two outs of the fifth inning. He was the first of seven pitchers used by the Red Sox bullpen. Closer Craig Kimbrel pitched around a walk to throw a scoreless ninth inning in a non-save situation.

The Red Sox didn’t get a hit for the first four innings against Atlanta right-hander Touki Toussaint (1-1), who was making his second career start. They scored three runs in the fifth, with Eduardo Nunez, Kinsler and Christian Vazquez delivering back-to-back-to-back doubles. The final run of the rally scored on a two-out hit by Mookie Betts.

Atlanta got a run in the sixth inning when Ozzie Albies hooked a low liner into the right-field seats for his 22nd homer. The home run was his first since Aug. 12 and his first from the left side since July 11.

The Braves loaded the bases with one out in the seventh, but only produced one run on Kurt Suzuki’s sacrifice fly.

The Red Sox added three more runs in the ninth with a bases-loaded double by Xander Bogaerts and a sacrifice fly by Nunez.

Toussaint pitched 4 2/3 innings and allowed three runs on four hits and two walks. He struck out six. He beat the Marlins on Aug. 13 in his major-league debut.

Boston starter Nathan Eovaldi was lifted after throwing 86 pitches over 3 1/3 scoreless innings. He allowed two hits, walked four and struck out four.

