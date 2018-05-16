Zobrist, Cubs upend Braves on 9th-inning rally

Right fielder Ben Zobrist singled in the go-ahead run to spark a two-run ninth-inning rally and help the Chicago Cubs score a 3-2 come-from-behind win over host Atlanta on Tuesday, snapping the Braves’ three-game winning streak.

The Cubs trailed 2-1 entering the ninth but came back to tie the game against Atlanta closer Arodys Vizcaino, who blew his second save of the season.

Chicago’s Albert Almora Jr. and Addison Russell put together back-to-back doubles to tie the game 2-2, then Zobrist lined an RBI single to center field with two outs to plate the go-ahead run.

Brandon Morrow pitched a scoreless ninth to earn his 10th save in 11 tries. The win went to Carl Edwards Jr. (2-0), who surrendered a long solo home run to Atlanta rookie Ronald Acuna Jr. that gave the Braves a 2-1 lead in the eighth. It was the fourth homer for Acuna.

Neither starter figured in the decision.

Atlanta’s Mike Foltynewicz worked five innings and allowed one run (unearned) on three hits and five walks. The right-hander struck out 10 batters and lowered his ERA to 2.87.

Atlanta’s bullpen worked the next three innings scoreless — 2 1/3 from Luiz Gohara and two-thirds from Dan Winkler, who fanned both batters he faced.

Chicago’s Yu Darvish worked only four innings, but gave up only one run on three hits and two walks. Darvish, who remains winless, struck out five in his return from a stint on the disabled list with flu-like symptoms.

Chicago got two scoreless innings of relief from Mike Montgomery and one scoreless inning from Pedro Strop.

The Cubs scratched out a run in the fourth inning. Willson Contreras led off with a double and went to third on a grounder. He scored when Addison Russell struck out swinging, but the ball eluded catcher Kurt Suzuki and went for a wild pitch.

Atlanta got the run back in the bottom of the fourth when Ender Inciarte hit his fourth homer of the season, a solo shot to right field.

