Barnhart's three-run blast sends Reds over Braves in 10

Cincinnati’s Tucker Barnhart hit a three-run homer in the 10th inning to give the visiting Reds a 6-4 win over the Atlanta Braves on Sunday.

Aug 4, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Julio Teheran (49) pitches against the Cincinnati Reds during the first inning at SunTrust Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Rookie Aristides Aquino and Jose Iglesias had back-to-back singles against Atlanta closer Shane Greene with two outs. Barnhart then delivered his sixth homer over the Atlanta bullpen in right-center field.

The winning pitcher was Robert Stephenson (3-2). David Hernandez worked the 10th and earned his second save, despite allowing a solo homer to Tyler Flowers, his ninth.

Greene (0-3), acquired at the trade deadline to serve as the team’s closer, wobbled for the second straight game and took the loss.

The Braves had rallied to tie the game in the ninth against reliever Amir Garrett, who was seeking his first career save. Garrett walked pinch-hitter Freddie Freeman and gave up a game-tying two-run homer to Ronald Acuna Jr. It was the 27th homer for Acuna.

Sonny Gray did not earn a decision, despite leaving the game with a 3-0 lead after firing seven scoreless innings. Gray allowed four hits, four walks and seven strikeouts. Gray has a 1.83 ERA over his past seven starts.

Atlanta starter Julio Teheran pitched five innings and allowed three runs on three hits, a career-high six walks and five strikeouts.

The Reds opened the scoring in the third inning. Barnhart walked, advanced to second on Gray’s sacrifice and scored on Jesse Winker’s single.

Cincinnati added a run in the fourth. Derek Dietrich was hit by a pitch with one out and went to third when Iglesias doubled to right. After Barnhart was intentionally walked, Dietrich scored on a sacrifice bunt by Gray. It was the league-leading 23rd time Dietrich has been plunked this year, three shy of the club record set by Shin-Soo Choo in 2013.

The Reds put together a two-out rally in the fifth. Josh VanMeter walked, stole second and scored on a single by Nick Senzel to make the score 3-0.

Atlanta got on the board in the eighth inning when Josh Donaldson led off the inning with a solo home run off Lucas Sims. It was Donaldson’s 26th homer. He was 2-for-3 and has hit safely in seven straight games.

Cincinnati went 4-3 against the Braves and have not lost a season series to Atlanta since 2014.

—Field Level Media