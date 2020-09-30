Braves edge Reds in 13 after classic pitcher's duel

Freddie Freeman drove a run-scoring single into center field to give the Atlanta Braves a 1-0 walkoff victory over the Cincinnati Reds in 13 innings in the first game of the National League wild-card series.

Slideshow ( 25 images )

Freeman lined a slider off left-handed reliever Amir Garrett for the one-out hit that scored pinch-runner Cristian Pache and enabled Atlanta to end a nine-game losing streak in series openers.

The second game in the best-of-three will be played Thursday in Atlanta.

The Braves got the inning started when Nick Markakis greeted reliever Archie Bradley (0-1) with a single. Pache, a surprising addition to the playoff roster, replaced Markakis and advanced on Austin

Riley’s single and took third when Ronald Acuna Jr. grounded into a fielder’s choice.

The winning pitcher was A.J. Minter (1-0), who recorded the final two outs of the top of the 13th.

The contest was the first postseason game to head to extra innings in a scoreless tie since the Cleveland Indians beat the Baltimore Orioles 1-0 in 11 innings in the 1997 American League Championship Series.

Both starting pitchers, each a contender for the NL Cy Young Award, lived up to expectations but did not figure in the decision. It was the first time both starters worked at least seven scoreless innings in the same postseason game since 2016.

Cincinnati’s Trevor Bauer set a franchise postseason record with 12 strikeouts, which also represents his postseason high.

He was lifted with two out in the eighth after striking out Austin Riley, preventing him from facing the Atlanta order for a fourth time. In 7 2/3 scoreless innings, he allowed two hits -- one of them a double from Ronald Acuna Jr., which at 111.1 mph was the hardest-hit ball off Bauer this season.

Atlanta’s Max Fried showed no ill effects from a turned ankle that limited him to one inning in his final regular-season appearance. The left-hander pitched seven scoreless innings, allowed six hits and struck out five in his first postseason start.

The Reds threatened in the seventh with runners on the corner with two outs when a double-steal attempt went awry. Kyle Farmer was caught in a rundown trying to steal second and Aristides Aquino broke for home, where he got into a rundown and was chased down and tagged out by third baseman Austin Riley near the plate.

The Reds had plenty of chances in extra innings and failed to score. They loaded the bases in the 11th inning against reliever Darren O’Day, but Tyler Matzek struck out Mike Moustakas to end the inning.

They had runners on the corners with no outs in the 12th and Matzek struck out the next three batters. They had the bases loaded and came up empty with one out in the 13th.

--Field Level Media