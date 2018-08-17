Rockies rally to end Braves' five-game win streak

David Dahl drove in three runs, two of them in a three-run, ninth-inning outburst, to help the visiting Colorado Rockies earn a 5-3 win over Atlanta on Thursday, snapping the Braves’ five-game winning streak.

Dahl hit a home run, his sixth, in the third inning, but his most timely blow came in the ninth when he slapped an 0-2 pitch into left field to drive in Gerardo Parra and Ryan McMahon, breaking a 3-3 tie.

McMahon had knocked in the first run of the rally with a pinch-hit single to right in an inning that began when Atlanta shortstop Dansby Swanson committed an error on a routine ground ball.

The losing pitcher was Brad Brach (1-3), who pitched two-thirds of an inning and allowed three runs — all unearned — on two hits and one walk. Brach struck out two.

The winning pitcher was Seunghwan Oh (5-3), who threw one scoreless inning. It was his first win with Colorado after he was acquired late last month from the Toronto Blue Jays.

Wade Davis earned his 33rd save. After allowing a leadoff single to Freddie Freeman, Davis retired the next three batters, two of them by strikeout.

Atlanta rookie Ronald Acuna Jr., who hit was plunked by the opening pitch of Wednesday’s game, sparking a benches-clearing incident, saw his home run streak end at five games. However, the left fielder extended his hitting streak to nine games when he singled and stole a base in the first inning.

The Braves got a home run from Kurt Suzuki, his ninth, a solo shot into the seats in left-center field in the second inning. Suzuki and Swanson hit back-to-back doubles to produce a run in the fifth.

Atlanta starter Julio Teheran gave up two runs on three hits and two walks in seven innings. Teheran struck out seven, the most he’s recorded since July 4. He also had an RBI single.

Colorado’s Jon Gray allowed three runs on five hits and one walk in seven innings. He fanned nine. The Rockies are 8-0 in the past eight games started by Gray.

The Rockies scored first on Ian Desmond’s sacrifice fly in the second inning.

