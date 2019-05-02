Arenado powers Rockies past Yelich-less Brewers

EditorsNote: revises fourth graf; adds new last graf

Nolan Arenado belted two homers, and Trevor Story added a three-run shot as the visiting Colorado Rockies took advantage of a pregame injury to Milwaukee starter Chase Anderson in an 11-4 victory over the Brewers on Wednesday.

Arenado finished with three hits and four RBIs, and Tony Wolters drove in a pair of runs for the Rockies, who snapped a three-game skid by erupting for a season-high run total. Colorado reached double digits in runs at Miller Park for the first time since scoring 10 on Opening Day in 2015.

Mike Moustakas launched a two-run homer, and Ben Gamel had a two-run single for the Brewers, who scratched right-hander Anderson from his scheduled start with a laceration on the middle finger of his pitching hand.

Anderson was placed on the 10-day injured list, and Milwaukee recalled right-hander Corbin Burnes, who already was at Miller Park. Burnes (0-3) entered in the fifth inning, and he allowed three runs and three hits in two innings to take the loss.

Reigning National League Most Valuable Player Christian Yelich (back) sat out his third straight game for the Brewers.

Pressed into his first career start, Milwaukee’s Jacob Barnes walked Charlie Blackmon and Story before Arenado deposited a 1-0 cutter over the wall in center field in the first inning. Arenado added a solo shot in the ninth to complete his 16th career multi-homer performance.

Moustakas sent a first-pitch fastball from Antonio Senzatela over the wall in left in the first inning, his eighth homer of the season and second in four games, to trim the Brewers’ deficit to 3-2.

Gamel slapped a single up the middle to plate a pair and give Milwaukee a 4-3 lead in the fifth, but Colorado regained the advantage in the sixth. Burnes uncorked a wild pitch to score Ryan McMahon, and Wolters and Blackmon each drove in a run in back-to-back at-bats.

Wolters’ sacrifice fly pushed the Rockies’ lead to 7-4 in the eighth, and Story belted his eighth homer of the season to double the advantage.

Carlos Estevez (1-0) allowed a hit and a walk and struck out a batter to pick up the win. Senzatela went four innings, allowing two runs on four hits and three walks with two strikeouts.

Barnes lasted just one inning, yielding three runs on two hits and three walks. He fanned three.

—Field Level Media