Rockies rally past Braves in ninth

Charlie Blackmon put Colorado ahead with a two-run double in the ninth inning, and Trevor Story added insurance with a three-run homer to help the visiting Rockies come from behind to beat the Atlanta Braves 9-5 on Saturday.

Apr 27, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Mike Foltynewicz (26) delivers a pitch to a Colorado Rockies batter during the first inning at SunTrust Park. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Colorado’s five-run uprising came against left-hander A.J. Minter (0-3). David Dahl doubled and went to third on a one-out wild pitch.

After fanning Raimel Tapia to move the Braves within one out of a win, Minter walked pinch hitters Ian Desmond and Drew Butera to load the bases. Blackmon then rapped the first pitch he saw to drive in a pair.

Story then greeted right-hander Dan Winkler by delivering his seventh homer, which extended his career-best hitting streak to 15 games.

Bryan Shaw (1-0) pitched two scoreless innings and earned the victory. Wade Davis tossed a scoreless ninth in a non-save situation.

The late-inning rally ruined the return of Atlanta starter Mike Foltynewicz, who was making his first start of the season. Foltynewicz has been dealing with a bone spur on his right elbow and began the season on the injured list.

Foltynewicz worked six innings and allowed four runs on six hits and one walk. He struck out five and allowed two home runs.

Colorado starter Jon Gray was knocked out after 4 2/3 innings. Gray allowed five runs on eight hits and three walks with four strikeouts.

The Braves opened the scoring in the first inning when Freddie Freeman hit his fourth homer, a solo shot.

The Rockies got the run back in the top of the second when Nolan Arenado hit a solo homer, his sixth.

Atlanta went ahead 2-1 in the bottom of the second on Ender Inciarte’s second homer.

Daniel Murphy tied the game for Colorado in the fourth on a solo homer, his first long ball since joining the Rockies.

The Braves pushed across three runs in the third. Ronald Acuna Jr. drove in a pair of runs with a single and scored when Nick Markakis laced a double to right-center field.

Colorado closed the gap to 5-4 in the seventh. Dahl tripled to start in the inning and McMahon singled him home. McMahon came around to score on a groundout by Tony Wolters.

