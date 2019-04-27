Rockies’ Story, Arenado belt homers in win over Braves

EditorsNote: 4th graf, take out extra ‘with’

Apr 26, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried (54) throws against the Colorado Rockies in the first inning at SunTrust Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Trevor Story and Nolan Arenado hit back-to-back home runs on consecutive pitches and finished with two hits each, and the Colorado Rockies beat the host Atlanta Braves 8-4 on Friday night.

Daniel Murphy had three hits, and Antonio Senzatela pitched into the sixth inning for the win.

Tyler Flowers homered twice and finished with four hits, and Nick Markakis had two hits for the Braves.

Colorado was shut down by Max Fried in Denver two weeks ago but got to the left-hander in Atlanta to hand him his first loss of the season. The Rockies fell behind 1-0 in the first inning when Josh Donaldson drove in Ozzie Albies with a double, but Story tied it in the fourth inning when he hit a drive to left field that looked like it was going to be caught.

Ronald Acuna Jr. leapt and got his glove on it but the ball rolled out as he went prone over the wall. It was Story’s sixth homer of the season. Arenado followed with his fifth of the year.

The Braves tied it 2-2 in the bottom of the fourth. Markakis led off with a ground-rule double, moved to third on Flowers’ single and scored on Ender Inciarte’s single.

Senzatela (2-1) got out of the inning by fanning Fried and getting Albies to ground out. He allowed three runs on seven hits in 5 2/3 innings, with three walks and four strikeouts.

The Rockies got two more off Fried (3-1) in the sixth when Story, Arenado and Murphy hit consecutive doubles.

Fried went 5 1/3 innings, allowing four runs on seven hits and striking out eight.

Flowers made it 4-3 with a solo homer in the bottom of the inning but Charlie Blackmon’s RBI single in the seventh restored the Rockies’ two-run lead.

The Rockies padded the lead in the eighth on Ryan McMahon’s two-run single and Mark Reynolds’ groundout that drove in another run.

Flowers homered off of Chad Bettis to lead off the bottom of the ninth. The Braves got two more runners on with two outs but Wade Davis got the last out for his fourth save.

—Field Level Media