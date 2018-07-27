Hill shines, Machado homers as Dodgers down Braves, 8-2

EditorsNote: adds “in the sixth inning” to ninth graf; removes repeated first reference “Chris” in 12th graf

Los Angeles left-hander Rich Hill threw seven shutout innings and continued his mastery against Atlanta, pitching the visiting Dodgers to an 8-2 win over the Braves on Thursday at SunTrust Park.

Dodgers shortstop Manny Machado, acquired from the Baltimore Orioles during the All-Star break, hit his first home run with his new team in the win.

Hill (4-4) allowed only three hits and one walk while striking out eight in winning his second straight decision.

The 38-year-old veteran, who came into the game hitting 1-for-19, had a single and drove in his first run of the season.

Hill improved to 5-0 with a 1.73 ERA in nine career games, seven starts, against the Braves. He has a 0.61 ERA in games played at Atlanta.

Los Angeles starting pitchers improved to 10-3 with a 3.19 ERA in July.

The losing pitcher was Anibal Sanchez (5-3), who gave up a season-high five runs (four earned) in 6 1/3 innings. He allowed seven hits and two walks and struck out four. Sanchez took his first loss since June 26.

The Dodgers broke a scoreless game with two runs in the fifth. Chris Taylor drove in a run with an infield grounder, and Alex Verdugo plated another with a line-drive single to left.

Los Angeles added on in the sixth inning when Machado hit his first Dodgers homer to center field. It was his 25th home run of the season.

The Dodgers added three runs in the seventh, the first on a single by Hill and two more on Yasmani Grandal’s single to left.

Los Angeles put the game away by scoring twice in the eighth. Joc Pederson singled on a grounder that was deflected by pitcher Luke Jackson to second baseman Ozzie Albies and allowed Cody Bellinger to score. Taylor came around to score when shortstop Charlie Culberson threw away the relay.

Atlanta got two runs in the eighth when rookie Ronald Acuna Jr. hit a two-run homer, his ninth, against reliever Daniel Hudson.

The Dodgers amassed 12 hits, with Pederson, Grandal, Verdugo and Taylor each finishing with two. Freddie Freeman had two of the Braves’ seven hits.

