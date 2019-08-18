Braves get back-to-back homers, hold off Dodgers

EditorsNote: Edits to final graf (scored to score)

Aug 17, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Mike Foltynewicz (26) pitches against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning at SunTrust Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Braves got back-to-back home runs from Josh Donaldson and Adam Duvall in the sixth inning and hung on to beat the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers 4-3 on Saturday.

It was the 14th time the Braves have hit back-to-back homers this season, but the first time it has happened to Los Angeles starter Hyun-Jin Ryu. Donaldson hit his 29th homer with one out in the sixth, and Duvall followed with his sixth — and his first since Aug. 1 — as the Braves took a 4-2 lead.

It was the first time the Braves have beaten the Dodgers in five meetings. The attendance of 43,619 set a SunTrust Park attendance record in its third season.

After Max Muncy’s 31st homer — and his 20th on the road this season, brought the Dodgers to within 4-3 in the seventh inning, the Dodgers got the potential tying run on base in the ninth on Justin Turner’s two-out single.

But Mark Melancon finished off his third save when he got Cody Bellinger to pop out to end the game.

The winning pitcher was Sean Newcomb (6-3), who worked 1 1/3 innings of perfect relief. The left-handed surrendered two homers and took the loss on Friday night.

Ryu (12-3) pitched 5 2/3 innings and allowed four runs on six hits, with one walk and five strikeouts. It was the most runs he has allowed since giving up seven against Colorado on June 28. Ryu had permitted only four total runs over his last six starts.

Atlanta starter Mike Foltynewicz suffered from a high pitch count and left after 4 2/3 innings and 107 pitches. He gave up two runs on seven hits, with three walks and five strikeouts.

The Braves scored twice in the third inning on a two-run double by Ozzie Albies, who entered the game 3-for-16 on the current homestand.

The Dodgers evened the score with a run in the fourth on Mike Beaty’s solo homer, his seventh, and a run in the fifth on Beaty’s RBI single.

—Field Level Media