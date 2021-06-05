Dodgers get another big inning, take opener from Braves

The Los Angeles Dodgers went from being no-hit through the first four innings to scoring eight runs in the fifth as they beat the host Atlanta Braves 9-5 on Friday night.

The two teams, in their first meeting since Los Angeles won the 2020 NLCS last October, continue their three-game series on Saturday.

Los Angeles, which scored 11 runs in the first inning of its win against St. Louis on Wednesday, put up eight in the fifth Friday off just three hits.

Atlanta, which held the Dodgers to a total of four hits in the game, opened the scoring in the first when Freddie Freeman homered to center.

The Dodgers had three baserunners (two walks, error) through the first four innings but did not get their first hit off Ian Anderson until there was one out in the fifth.

With one out, Anderson walked Chris Taylor before giving up a double to Gavin Lux down the right field line.

Taylor scored when AJ Pollock grounded to third and Austin Riley’s throw hit Taylor in the back as he slid into home.

Lux gave Los Angeles a 2-1 lead as he came home on a safety squeeze from pitcher Julio Urias and beat the throw from Anderson.

With two runs in, two runners on and still one out, Anderson’s day was done. He ended up going 4 1/3 innings, giving up just one hit with six strikeouts.

Anderson (4-3) would be charged with four runs as Sean Newcomb came in and got Mookie Betts to fly out before walking the next three batters to give the Dodgers a 4-1 lead.

With the bases still loaded, Grant Dayton came in and gave up an RBI single to Will Smith.

Taylor, the guy who started everything off with his one-out walk, then cleared the bases with a double down the left field line to make it 8-1.

The top of the fifth took 41:10 to complete with the three Atlanta pitchers throwing 66 pitches.

Urias (8-2) went five innings, giving up one run off four hits with five strikeouts.

Atlanta did not score again until the eighth on a one-out, two-run double off the right field wall from Ozzie Albies.

The Braves added two more with two outs in the eighth on a dropped popup by Lux with Ehire Adrianza making it to second.

The Dodgers got their final run in the ninth when Betts led off with a double before moving to third and then scoring on a pair of wild pitches from Tyler Matzek.

