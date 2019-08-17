Dodgers keep launching homers, beat Braves again

Max Muncy and Justin Turner hit back-to-back home runs in the seventh inning to produce a four-run rally and send the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers on their way to an 8-3 win over the Atlanta Braves on Friday.

Aug 16, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher Brian McCann (16) hits a single against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the third inning at SunTrust Park.

The N.L. West-leading Dodgers trailed 3-2 to start the inning but took the lead when Muncy delivered a towering three-run shot against reliever Sean Newcomb. It was Muncy’s 30th home run and 19th on the road, and then Turner followed with his 22nd.

Combined with Cody Bellinger’s second-inning solo homer and Will Smith’s two-run homer in the eighth, the Dodgers set a major league record by hitting at least four home runs in their fifth straight game. They have hit 22 homers during that stretch.

Bellinger and Muncy became the team’s first duo with 30 home runs since 2001.

Los Angeles improved to 4-0 against the N.L. East-leading Braves, whose lead over Washington was trimmed to 4 1/2 games.

The winning pitcher was Adam Kolarek (5-3). He pitched 1 1/3 perfect innings and earned his first victory since being acquired from Tampa Bay at the trade deadline. Julio Urias worked the final three scoreless innings and earned his fourth save.

Atlanta starter Mike Soroka allowed three runs on seven hits, with three walks and four strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings. Newcomb (5-3) worked one-third of an inning and gave up three runs on two hits — both home runs — and one walk.

Dodgers starter Kenta Maeda pitched 4 2/3 innings and allowed three runs on five hits, four walks and nine strikeouts.

Los Angeles broke on top in the second inning when Bellinger blasted his league-leading 41st home run, a solo shot.

The Braves scored three times in the second. Matt Joyce drove in a pair with a single and Ronald Acuna Jr. followed with an RBI single.

The Dodgers cut the lead to 3-2 on Joc Pederson’s run-scoring single in the top of the third.

The Braves lost center fielder Ender Inciarte, a three-time Gold Glove winner, to a right hamstring strain

Inciarte doubled and then sustained the injury when he was rounding third to score on Joyce’s two-run single. He stayed in the game briefly but left in the top of the third inning.

Coming into Friday’s game, Inciarte was hitting .318 over his last 19 games.

