Acuna hurt in testy affair as Braves sweep Marlins

Red-hot rookie Ronald Acuna Jr. departed early due to injury, but the Atlanta Braves still finished a four-game sweep over the visiting Miami Marlins with a 5-2 win Wednesday at SunTrust Park.

Acuna, who had led off the last three games with home runs and had gone deep in five straight, was hit by the first pitch of the contest, setting off a benches-clearing incident that led to the ejection of Miami starter Jose Urena.

Acuna was plunked by Urena’s 97 mph fastball just above the left elbow. The thinly veiled intention of the pitch caused the Braves to run onto the field, with manager Brian Snitker — who was ejected — and first base coach Eric Young Sr. screaming at Urena. No punches were thrown.

The umpiring crew conferred and decided to eject Urena. Both teams were given a warning to prevent any future issues.

Acuna ran the bases and took his position in the outfield in the second inning, but was subsequently removed. Because his only plate appearance resulted in being hit by a pitch, Acuna’s consecutive homer streak will remain intact.

After falling behind 2-0, the Braves came back behind the offense of Charlie Culberson and Dansby Swanson to win their fifth straight game. Atlanta (68-51) is a season-best 17 games over .500.

The Acuna-Urena incident overshadowed another solid start by Atlanta right-hander Kevin Gausman (7-9). He allowed two runs on four hits and two walks in six innings. He is 2-1 since joining Atlanta via a trade with Baltimore.

The Atlanta bullpen did not allow a baserunner over the final three innings. Jonny Venters and Brad Brach each worked a scoreless inning, and A.J. Minter pitched the ninth to earn his 11th save.

Culberson was 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and scored two runs. Swanson was 1-for-3 with a two-run homer, his 10th, and three RBIs.

The losing pitcher was Jarlin Garcia (1-2). He allowed three runs, including Swanson’s homer, in his only inning.

The Marlins scored their runs on an RBI single by Brian Anderson in the first inning and an opposite-field homer from Starlin Castro, his 10th, in the fourth.

—Field Level Media