Braves-Marlins rained out; DH scheduled for Aug. 13

The scheduled game between the Miami Marlins and the host Atlanta Braves was postponed on Wednesday because of heavy rains that drenched most of the area near SunTrust Park all day and into the evening.

The game will be made up as part of a day-night doubleheader on Aug. 13 at SunTrust Park. A 1:35 p.m. ET game will precede the regularly scheduled 7:35 p.m. ET game.

The Braves head to New York for the start of a four-game series with the Mets on Thursday. The Marlins open a four-game series against the Phillies in Philadelphia on Thursday.

—Field Level Media