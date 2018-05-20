Newcomb, Camargo lead Braves past Marlins

Sean Newcomb’s shutout streak ended, but he allowed only one run and pitched the Atlanta Braves to an 8-1 win over the visiting Miami Marlins on Saturday at SunTrust Park.

The Marlins scored a run in the second inning to end Newcomb’s scoreless inning streak at 21 1/3. It was the lone run allowed by Newcomb (5-1), who gave up four hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out four and lowered his ERA to 2.39.

Atlanta relievers Shane Carle, Dan Winkler and Jesse Biddle each worked a scoreless inning to complete the game and allowed the Braves to even the three-game series. It was the fifth straight game the Braves have not allowed a home run at SunTrust Park, the team’s longest stretch since the stadium opened last season.

The losing pitcher was Jose Urena (0-7), who pitched six innings and allowed four runs on five hits and one walk. It was the second time in a week that Urena has been beaten by Atlanta.

The Marlins got their only run in the second when Justin Bour scored on Bryan Holaday’s infield grounder.

Atlanta went ahead with a four-run inning in the fifth. Johan Camargo singled in a run, Dansby Swanson got a run home on a squeeze and Ozzie Albies drove in a pair with a single to right.

The Braves added two runs in the seventh on a solo homer by Kurt Suzuki, his sixth, and a run-scoring double by Camargo. Atlanta scored two more in the eighth on Freddie Freeman’s long two-run homer, his ninth.

Atlanta center fielder Ender Inciarte went 3-for-4, scored two runs and raised his batting average to .272. Over the last 10 games, the two-time Gold Glove winner is hitting .368 (14-for-38).

Miami rookie Brian Anderson celebrated his 25th birthday by going 2-for-4.

Atlanta made a roster move, activating Swanson, who missed 13 games with left wrist inflammation. The team optioned right-hander Matt Wisler to Triple-A Gwinnett.

The series finale will be Sunday afternoon. Atlanta has won four of the six meetings this season.

—Field Level Media