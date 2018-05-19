Straily goes 7 strong as Marlins shut out Braves

Right-hander Dan Straily pitched seven scoreless innings and retired the final 11 batters he faced to help the Miami Marlins defeat the Atlanta Braves 2-0 on Friday at SunTrust Park.

Straily (2-0) limited the Braves, the National League’s highest-scoring team, to three hits and three walks. He struck out six. It was only the second time Atlanta has been shutout this season.

It was the second time Straily has beaten the Braves this season; he threw five innings in last week’s 6-3 victory in Miami. Straily improved to 4-2 in his career against Atlanta.

Kyle Barraclough pitched a scoreless eighth inning, and Brad Ziegler worked a scoreless ninth for his eighth save. Ziegler allowed a single to Nick Markakis, but induced Tyler Flowers into hitting into a game-ending double play. It was Ziegler’s ninth save in 10 opportunities against Atlanta.

The second game of the series will be played Saturday. Atlanta leads the season series 3-2.

The Marlins got their two runs in the sixth inning off Matt Wisler (1-1). Martin Prado singled and came around to score when J.T. Realmuto blasted a triple that hit the base of the wall and bounced away from center fielder Ender Inciarte.

Starlin Castro followed that with a line-drive double to right field that scored Realmuto.

Wisler was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett to make the start in place of rookie Mike Soroka, who was placed on the 10-day disabled list. Wisler pitched 5 1/3 innings and allowed two runs on five hits and two walks. He struck out five.

Wisler is winless in eight career games, five starts, against Miami.

Straily’s biggest test came in the fourth inning. Atlanta had runners at second and third after a walk to Freddie Freeman and a double by Nick Markakis. But Straily got Flowers to pop out, intentionally walked Inciarte and struck out Jose Bautista. He ended the threat by getting Johan Camargo to fly out.

