Acuna, Braves continue mastery of Marlins

It’s a new season, but Atlanta outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. shows no sign of easing up against the Miami Marlins.

Apr 5, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Kevin Gausman (45) reacts after a double play to end the top of the seventh inning against the Miami Marlins at SunTrust Park. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Acuna hit his second homer of the season to start a four-run fourth-inning rally and help the Braves defeat the visiting Marlins 4-0 for their fourth straight win. It was the second shutout of the season for Atlanta.

Acuna’s opposite-field home run traveled 389 feet, the second-longest shot of his career. He hit a 394-footer against Craig Kimbrel last season.

Acuna, the 2018 National League Rookie of the Year, now has eight home runs in 20 career games against the Marlins. The left fielder is hitting .337 (26-for-77) with 20 RBIs against Miami.

The winning pitcher was Kevin Gausman (1-0), who made his season debut after dealing with some shoulder inflammation in spring training. He worked efficiently, throwing only 88 pitches in seven shutout innings and retiring 13 straight Marlins at one point.

Gausman walked the first two batters he faced but got out of the inning when Neil Walker grounded into a double play and Starlin Castro grounded out to end the threat. Those were the only two walks that Gausman gave up. He struck out seven and gave up only two hits.

Jesse Biddle worked a scoreless eighth inning. Arodys Vizcaino loaded the bases with two outs before retiring Castro on a long fly ball to end the game.

The losing pitcher was Pablo Lopez (1-1), who gave up four runs in five innings. He surrendered seven hits and walked one with five strikeouts.

Acuna started the scoring in the four-run fourth with a majestic two-run shot to right field and catcher Tyler Flowers lined a solo shot, his first, over the visitor’s bullpen in left field two outs later. Atlanta’s other run came when shortstop Dansby Swanson walked, took second on Gausman’s single and scored on Ender Inciarte’s single to right.

The win was the ninth straight home win for Atlanta, dating back to September 2018. It was also Atlanta’s ninth straight home win against the Marlins.

The middle game of the three-game series continues on Saturday. Miami will send right-hander Sandy Alcantara (1-0) against Atlanta rookie Kyle Wright (0-1).

—Field Level Media