Max Fried's 10th-inning hit lifts Braves over Marlins in wild finish

Pitcher Max Fried delivered a pinch-hit single to drive in the game-winning run with two outs in the 10th inning to give the Atlanta Braves an improbable 8-7 walkoff victory over the visiting Miami Marlins on Sunday.

The Braves loaded the bases in the 10th with one out against Anthony Bass (1-4) and Austin Riley appeared to have scored the winning run on a wild pitch. But the play was overturned when video showed Riley never touched home.

Fried, called on to bat because the Braves were out of position players, worked the count to 3-1 before singling to center field.

Will Smith (3-5) was the winning pitcher.

Atlanta improved to 2-6 in extra-inning games and took two of three in the series. Miami fell to 3-5 in extra-inning games.

The Braves trailed 7-3 entering the ninth against Miami closer Yimi Garcia before rallying to tie the game with four runs. Orlando Arcia, recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett earlier in the day, drove in a run with a single. Pinch-hitter Abraham Almonte doubled home a pair and Ronald Acuna Jr. tied the game with a sacrifice fly to right.

Garcia, who saved Saturday’s game, allowed four hits and three walks (two intentional) in surrendering four runs.

Miami starter Zach Thompson pitched six innings and allowed three runs on five hits, one walk and six strikeouts. Atlanta starter Charlie Morton pitched 5 1/3 innings and allowed four runs on five hits, two walks and seven strikeouts.

The Braves took a 2-0 lead in the third inning when Acuna hit his 23rd homer, a long two-run shot.

The Marlins got a run in the fourth on Adam Duvall’s sacrifice fly and went ahead 4-2 on Duvall’s three-run homer in the sixth. Duvall was 3-for-4 and took over the National League lead with 60 RBIs.

Atlanta scored in the sixth on Dansby Swanson’s two-out double and cut the lead to 4-3.

The Marlins scored three more runs in the ninth against reliever Shane Greene. Sandy Leon hit a solo homer, his second, and Jesus Aguilar added a long two-run shot, his 13th.

--Field Level Media