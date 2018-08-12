Albies' homer helps Braves dispatch Brewers

Three of Atlanta’s “Baby Braves” hit home runs on Sunday, with a solo shot by Ozzie Albies being the deciding blow in the seventh inning of an 8-7 win over the visiting Milwaukee Brewers at SunTrust Park.

Albies connected on the second pitch from Dan Jennings (4-4), driving the offering into the Milwaukee bullpen in left field for his 21st homer of the season. It was the first homer for the second baseman since July 11.

The Braves won two of the three games in the series. Milwaukee won the season series 4-3.

Atlanta also got two-run homers from left fielder Ronald Acuna Jr., his 15th, in the second inning, and from shortstop Dansby Swanson, his ninth, in the sixth.

The winning pitcher was Jonny Venters (2-1), who earned his first victory with the Braves since being acquired from Tampa Bay at the trade deadline.

A.J. Minter worked around a single to pitch a scoreless ninth inning, striking out two, to earn his 10th save. Right fielder Nick Markakis saved a run with one out when he made a long running catch on Lorenzo Cain’s liner.

Milwaukee amassed 19 hits, but hit into two double plays, was 4-for-13 with runners in scoring position and left 12 runners on base.

The Brewers were led offensively by center fielder Cain (4-for-5), first baseman Jesus Aguilar (3-for-4 with four RBI) and shortstop Hernan Perez (3-for-5). One of Aguilar’s hits was a two-run homer, his 29th.

Atlanta left-hander Sean Newcomb had a rough outing and snapped a streak of three consecutive starts where he allowed only one run. Newcomb lasted just four innings and allowed five runs on a season-high 12 hits and two walks. He struck out two.

Milwaukee starter Chase Anderson also managed to throw only four innings. He allowed four runs on five hits and two walks, striking out four. Anderson recorded the only perfect inning in the game when he retired the Braves in order in the third. Anderson also had a hit and drove in his first two runs of the season.

—Field Level Media