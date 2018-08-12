Moustakas caps rally as Brewers knock off Braves

EditorsNote: Adds new 5th graf, deletes Lorenzo in 11th

Milwaukee third baseman Mike Moustakas delivered a two-run double to spark a three-run eighth-inning rally and help the Brewers defeat the host Atlanta Braves 4-2 on Saturday at SunTrust Park.

Christian Yelich began the inning by reaching on a throwing error by reliever Jesse Biddle (3-1), and Lorenzo Cain followed with a single.

Moustakas then banged a one-strike pitch into the left field corner to drive in two runs.

The Brewers added another run when reliever Dan Winkler deflected a liner struck by Erik Kratz that allowed Ryan Braun to score.

Braun, not known for his defense, made a highlight-reel diving snag in left field on an Ender Inciarte liner with a runner on second in the seventh.

Milwaukee, which had lost four of its last five games, evened the three-game series with the Braves. Milwaukee leads the season series 4-2.

Biddle had been one of Atlanta’s most reliable relievers, having made seven consecutive scoreless appearances. He had not allowed a run since July 20.

The winning pitcher was Corbin Burnes (3-0), who pitched a scoreless seventh. Left-hander Josh Hader pitched two innings and struck out three to close the game and earn his ninth save.

Atlanta starter Julio Teheran allowed one run on two hits and two walks in six strong innings. He struck out six. Teheran posted his best start since the All-Star Game. Over his previous three starts, Teheran’s ERA was 7.43.

Milwaukee starter Wade Miley threw six innings and allowed two runs on six hits and one walk.

The Brewers jumped on Teheran for a run in the first inning. Cain reached on a fielder’s choice, stole second and scored when Braun lined a single to center field.

The Braves tied the game in the bottom of the first on a leadoff homer by Ronald Acuna Jr., his 14th.

Atlanta scored again in the fourth inning. Freddie Freeman doubled to right off the glove of first baseman Eric Thames and scored when Nick Markakis lined a single that was also deflected by Thames.

The Braves made a roster move on Saturday, recalling left-hander Kolby Allard from Triple-A Gwinnett and sending lefty Chad Bell back to the Stripers.

