Freeman, Braves walk off over Brewers in 10th

Freddie Freeman hit a walk-off home run to lead off the 10th inning and give the Atlanta Braves a 4-3 win over the visiting Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday.

Freeman, who was 2-for-5, hit a 1-0 fastball from Josh Hader (0-3) into the upper reaches of the right field stands. It was the 10th homer of the season for the Atlanta first baseman and the 199th of his career.

The winning pitcher was Jacob Webb (2-0), who worked a perfect 10th inning.

The Braves have won four straight games and seven of their last eight.

Atlanta starter Kevin Gausman pitched six innings and allowed two runs — both in the first inning — on six hits. He walked two and struck out four. It was Gausman’s first game back since serving a five-game suspension for intentionally throwing behind Miami pitcher Jose Urena last month. He didn’t miss a beat.

The Braves got 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief from former starter Sean Newcomb.

Milwaukee starter Chase Anderson pitched four effective innings before running out of gas. He allowed one unearned run on two hits. Anderson walked four, although none scored, and struck out three.

The Brewers got two runs off Gausman in the first inning when Jesus Aguilar lined a single to center field.

Atlanta got an unearned run against Anderson in the third inning, as Nick Markakis’ sacrifice fly brought in Robert Acuna Jr., who had reached on a two-base error by third baseman Mike Moustakas.

The Braves took a 3-2 lead in the sixth inning when rookie Austin Riley hit a two-run homer into the bleachers in right field against Alex Claudio. Riley has eight hits, including two home runs, in his first four games since being called up from Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday.

Claudio had been unscored upon in 23 of his previous 28 appearances and had retired Philadelphia’s Bryce Harper in a high-leverage situation on Wednesday.

The Brewers tied the game in the ninth inning against closer Luke Jackson. Keston Hiura was hit by a pitch and went to third when Orlando Arcia pounded a grounder that flew high over the head of Freeman. Lorenzo Cain then laced a double to left field to drive in Hiura.

