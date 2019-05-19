Gamel's HR in 10th gives Brewers 3-2 win over Braves

EditorsNote: minor tweaks thorughout recap

May 19, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Braves centerfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) tries to catch a home run hit by Milwaukee Brewers right fielder Christian Yelich (not shown) during the first inning at SunTrust Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Ben Gamel hit a solo homer to lead off the 10th inning to give the visiting Milwaukee Brewers a 3-2 win over the Atlanta Braves on Sunday.

Gamel’s homer, his second of the season, came off right-hander Wes Parsons (1-2) and enabled the Brewers to salvage one game out of three-game series. Atlanta had a four-game winning streak snapped.

Left-hander Josh Hader (1-3) pitched the final two innings and earned the win. Hader allowed the game-winning walkoff homer on Saturday.

Atlanta first baseman Freddie Freeman homered for the fourth straight game. His solo shot in the seventh was the 200th of his career.

Atlanta starter Mike Foltynewicz showed the form that made him an All-Star last season. The right-handler struggled in his first four starts of the season but showed better velocity on Sunday and better movement on his slider.

Foltynewicz threw six innings and allowed two runs on three hits with three strikeouts. Two of the hits went for home runs.

Milwaukee starter Brandon Woodruff pitched eight innings and allowed two runs on five hits with six strikeouts. He also allowed two home runs.

The Brewers scored their first run in the top of the first inning when Christian Yelich took Foltynewicz deep for this 19th homer. It was the lone hit for Yelich in the three-game series.

The Braves got the run back in the bottom half of the inning when Ronald Acuna Jr. led off with a home run. It was his ninth homer of the season and marked the ninth leadoff homer for his career. Only four players in franchise history have more, with Felipe Alou atop the list with 17.

Rookie Keston Hiura hit his first career home run in the fifth inning to put the Brewers ahead 2-1.

Freeman’s homer tied the game at 2-2 in the seventh.

The Braves begin a seven-game road trip on Monday in San Francisco, a four-game series. Milwaukee returns home for a two-game series with Cincinnati that begins Tuesday.

—Field Level Media