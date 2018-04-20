Braves' bats back Wisler's emergency start

EditorsNote: rewords second graf

Atlanta recalled Matt Wisler from the minors to make an emergency start on Thursday and he responded by throwing seven strong innings to help the Braves defeat the New York Mets 12-4 at SunTrust Park.

Wisler (1-0) was promoted from Triple-A Gwinnett when Anibal Sanchez suffered a hamstring injury during pregame warmups on Wednesday. Wisler wound up winning his first game since Sept. 25, 2016.

Wisler’s effective slider kept the New York hitters off balance. He allowed only one run on two hits, one of them a solo homer from third baseman Todd Frazier, and struck out eight.

Atlanta handed the Mets their first road loss of the season. The two teams will play the second game of a four-game series on Friday, with New York’s Noah Syndergaard (2-0) opposing Atlanta’s Sean Newcomb (1-1).

The Atlanta offense was paced by left fielder Preston Tucker, who was 2-for-4 with a bases-loaded double and a career-high five RBI. Tucker now has 18 RBI, tying him with Bryce Harper for the National League lead.

Atlanta had 13 hits, three from catcher Kurt Suzuki and two each from second baseman Ozzie Albies, first baseman Freddie Freeman, right fielder Nick Markakis and Tucker.

Freeman was back in the lineup after being forced to leave the game Wednesday after being hit on the wrist by a pitch. He had a sacrifice fly and Suzuki hit a two-run homer in the first inning to help the Braves take a 3-0 lead.

The Braves added three more in the third, one scoring on a Markakis single and two more on Tucker’s double.

Atlanta put the game out of reach with a four-run rally in the seventh. Tucker cleaned the bases with another double and scored on shortstop Dansby Swanson’s double.

New York scored three times in the eighth against reliever Lucas Sims. First baseman Adrian Gonzalez hit a solo homer, his second of the season, and the Mets also scored on a bases-loaded walk to pinch-hitter Brandon Nimmo and second baseman Asdrubal Cabrera’s sacrifice fly.

The losing pitcher was Matt Harvey (0-2). The right-hander pitched six innings, his longest stint of the year, and allowed six runs on eight hits and one walk. He struck out four. Harvey’s career record against Atlanta fell to 4-7.

—Field Level Media