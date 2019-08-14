Acuna Jr. goes deep again as Braves beat Mets

Left fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. hit his 34th home run and Max Fried earned his 14th win as the Atlanta Braves beat the visiting New York Mets 5-3 on Tuesday.

Aug 13, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) scores a run against the New York Mets in the first inning at SunTrust Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Acuna went 2-for-5, hit a long home run and scored his National League-leading 100th run. He also threw out Todd Frazier at the plate to end the sixth inning.

Fried improved to 14-4 and tied Washington’s Stephen Strasburg for the league lead in victories. Fried pitched six innings and allowed one run on six hits, three walks and four strikeouts. Fried lowered his ERA to 3.99 and beat the Mets for the second time this season.

Mark Melancon worked a perfect ninth, striking out two, to earn his second save — the first since joining the Braves.

The Braves improved to 7-4 against the Mets this season.

The losing pitcher was Zack Wheeler (9-7). The right-hander worked five innings and allowed five runs on 12 hits, two walks and two strikeouts. Wheeler, a native of Atlanta, dropped to 6-5 in 13 career starts against the Braves and has surrendered 10 runs, nine earned, in his last two starts at SunTrust Park.

Four New York relievers combined to pitch four scoreless innings and allowed only one hit.

The Braves scored two runs in the first inning on RBI singles by Josh Donaldson and Matt Joyce.

The Mets put together a two-out rally to score once in the second. Jeff McNeil drove in Juan Lagares with a single. But the Braves got the run back on Freddie Freeman’s run-scoring single in the bottom of the inning.

Acuna homered in the fourth to put the Braves ahead 4-1. It was his eighth homer over his last nine games.

The Braves added another run in the fifth. Brian McCann singled, advanced to second on a wild pitch and scored on Ender Inciarte’s double.

The Mets scored twice in the eighth off reliever Shane Greene. Michael Conforto got a run home with an infield grounder and Lagares, who went 4-for-4, singled home a run.

