Braves top Mets as deGrom struggles again

Apr 14, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Julio Teheran (49) pitches against the New York Mets during the first inning at SunTrust Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Julio Teheran tossed six solid innings Sunday night and earned the win for the host Atlanta Braves, who took advantage of a second straight subpar start by reigning National League Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom in a 7-3 victory over the New York Mets.

With wins Saturday and Sunday, the Braves earned a split of the four-game series.

Teheran (2-1) continued to succeed against the Mets by allowing one run on six hits and two walks while striking out six. The 28-year-old right-hander is 10-7 with a 2.35 ERA in 26 career appearances (25 starts) against New York.

The Mets struck first Sunday night, when J.D. Davis homered in the second inning. But Nick Markakis answered with a solo shot in the bottom of the frame off deGrom for the Braves, who went ahead for good on an RBI single by Ronald Acuna Jr. in the third and extended their lead to 3-1 on Josh Donaldson’s solo homer in the fifth.

DeGrom (2-2), who had a pair of historic streaks snapped against the Minnesota Twins in his previous start Tuesday, allowed three runs on five hits and four walks while striking out nine over five innings. He entered Tuesday having allowed three runs or fewer in a record 31 straight starts and with 26 straight quality starts, tying the record first set by Bob Gibson in 1967-68, before giving up nine runs over nine innings in this week’s starts.

Charlie Culberson (homer) and Johan Camargo (double) delivered RBI hits in the sixth and seventh innings, respectively, to extend the Braves’ lead to 6-1. The Mets scored twice in the eighth on run-scoring singles by Amed Rosario and Keon Broxton before Luke Jackson struck out Brandon Nimmo to end the threat.

Donaldson added an RBI single in the ninth for the Braves, who also received two hits from Ozzie Albies.

Nimmo and Jeff McNeil had two hits each for the Mets. It was the third straight two-hit game for McNeil, who has multiple hits in 26 of his first 77 career games.

—Field Level Media