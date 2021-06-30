Four-run rally propels Mets past Braves

Francisco Lindor’s two-out RBI single completed a four-run seventh-inning rally and sparked the visiting New York Mets to a 4-3 win over the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday.

Slideshow ( 11 images )

The Mets, who trailed 3-0 entering the inning, tied the game on James McCann’s three-run homer, a blow that knocked out Atlanta starter Charlie Morton. It was McCann’s seventh homer, four of them coming in June.

New York took the lead against reliever A.J. Minter (1-3) when pinch hitter Jose Peraza doubled and scored on Lindor’s sharp single to center.

The Mets began their rally against Morton with a soft single from Dominic Smith and a walk to Kevin Pillar -- who thought he had been called out on a 2-2 pitch and turned to go to the dugout -- before McCann delivered the home run.

The three-run shot ended Morton’s streak of scoreless innings at 20 2/3 innings. On the night, Morton gave up three runs on five hits and one walk with seven strikeouts in six-plus innings.

Mets starter Tylor Megill looked good the first two trips through the Atlanta batting order before getting into trouble in the fifth. He worked five innings and allowed three runs on five hits with two walks and a career-high eight strikeouts.

The winning pitcher was Drew Smith (3-1), who worked around two walks to pitch a scoreless sixth inning. Trevor May and Seth Lugo each worked a scoreless inning, and Edwin Diaz fired a scoreless ninth inning, retiring slugger Ronald Acuna Jr. on a lazy fly ball to end the game. Diaz earned his 17th save.

Ozzie Albies put the Braves ahead when he jumped on fifth-inning changeup from Megill for a three-run homer, his 13th long ball of the year. Albies now has 41 extra-base hits, second most in the National League.

The Mets are 6-3 against the Braves this season.

--Field Level Media