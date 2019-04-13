Mets match scoring record in win over Braves

Brandon Nimmo belted a two-run homer to highlight his three-hit performance as the visiting New York Mets matched a franchise record by scoring at least six runs in their sixth straight game with a 6-2 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Friday.

Apr 12, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) throws around a slide by New York Mets third baseman Jeff McNeil (6) during the first inning at SunTrust Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Jeff McNeil ripped a two-run double and Robinson Cano and Michael Conforto each had an RBI double for the Mets, who also scored at least six runs in six straight games in 1997, 1998 and twice in 2007.

Georgia native Zack Wheeler (1-1) answered a seven-walk outing in Sunday’s 12-9 loss to Washington with a strong effort against Atlanta. The 28-year-old right-hander allowed two runs on six hits and struck out eight to improve to 6-3 in 11 career starts versus the Braves.

Atlanta’s Ronald Acuna Jr. had a run-scoring double among his two hits to improve to 9-for-14 with three homers and six RBIs in his last four games. Josh Donaldson also had two hits and scored on Nick Markakis’ sacrifice fly for the Braves, who have dropped two in a row after winning seven of their previous eight.

After Donaldson beat Nimmo’s throw to the plate to open the scoring in the first inning, New York answered in the next frame with its 14th homer in six games.

Nimmo, who was dropped from the leadoff position to the No. 8 spot in the order, deposited a 3-1 fastball from rookie right-hander Kyle Wright (0-2) over the wall in right-center field to give the Mets a 2-1 lead.

McNeil sent Wright’s offering to right-center field to plate Keon Broxton and Nimmo in the fourth inning. Cano and Conforto followed with back-to-back RBI doubles to right field to cap the scoring in the four-run frame.

Acuna slapped an RBI double off the right-field wall to trim the deficit to 6-2 in the fifth, but Wheeler settled down before New York went to its bullpen. Justin Wilson retired the side in order in the seventh and Seth Lugo got the final six outs to preserve the win.

Wright yielded six runs on eight hits with four walks in 3 2/3 innings to take the loss.

